Martha (Marty) Ann Bourassa Patterson Leveque passed away June 15, 2020 at her home in Roseburg, OR. She was born to Donald Eugene Bourassa and Phronia Mae Perry Bourassa on November 6, 1949. Marty was raised a Tenmile girl. She loved her life growing up in Tenmile and no matter where else she lived, she always considered Tenmile her home. She was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis disease and suffered with this disease for many years but always stubbornly kept fighting until the end.
Marty is survived by her husband, George Leveque; her daughter Annie Patterson; her grandson, William Prescott; her stepdaughter, Jennifer Leveque; her sisters Donna Legat and Doris O’Hara; plus, many nieces, nephews and special friends.
For a full obituary which Marty wrote herself, please go to www.umpquavalleyfuneraldirectors.com
