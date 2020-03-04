September 27, 1942 – March 2, 2020
Marty was survived by her sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her beloved husband Orville of 37 years, preceded her in 2016. Marty was loved and will be missed.
Family Celebration of Life: Abby's, Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg, OR. March 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. No funeral per Marty's wish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.