Mary Alice (Romine) Gillham, 79 years old, was born on January 28, 1941 in Madisonville, Madison, TX, to Clem Otterbin Romine and Mary Alice Romine. Mary had an advanced stage of cancer and passed while being attended by family and friends on December 22, 2020 in Roseburg, OR.
Mary Alice Gillham is survived by three children, several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mary Alice Gillham in 1943 was stricken with polio where she spent three months in a hospital where they used the "Kenney Treatment." With the help of a March of Dimes drive, Mary recovered and went on to have a happy and amazing child hood. She then married the love of her life Delmer Gillham, they were married for 35 years.
Mary was an amazing party planner, baker and an all-around “hostess with the mostess.” Mary's drive in life was her business "Mary's house cleaning," church and family. Mom, Nana, GGma, you will be forever missed.
A celebration of life will be on January 30, 2021, between 1-4 p.m. at 1739 Melrose Rd., Roseburg.
