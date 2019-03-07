Mary was born and raised in Roseburg, Oregon. She was 79 years old and passed away on February 24, 2019.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother; two nephews; one niece; and a son, Blaine. Mary is survived her grandson, Blaine; two granddaughter, Hannah and Sarah; one great-grandson, Gabe. She also leaves three sisters, four nieces and three nephews.
Mary truly loved her friends and family, however the bright spot that filled her heart and soul are her daughters, Heather (Darryl) and Emma Grace Rothwell. Life would not have been the same for her without them.
At Mary’s request there will be no services, but the family will hold an Irish wake.
Mary wanted those who knew her that she loved them and thanked you for your care and concern. May the Lord always treat you kindly and you each other.
