Mary Catherine Stinson (Morrison) went to be with the Lord, at her home, on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was beloved by her entire family and shared a smile with everyone she met.
Mary was born December 19th, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Mary Catherine and Alexander Morrison. She attended high school in Oakland, California, and married Edward V. Stinson on May 9th, 1953 in Oakland, CA.
She and Edward moved several times following his job with Pacific Power and Light. Together they had three children, Theresa, Bill (William) and Wayne. They settled in Roseburg in 1980. There, Mary was a very active member of the Lady Lions and later the Umpqua Lions clubs. She could often be found creating craft items for various club events and coordinating the annual Christmas Party for the PP&L Retirees.
Mary was known for her feisty sense of humor, her hilarious practical jokes, and her love for the card and board games. She loved to spend time with her family, as well as outside in her garden and with her beloved cat, Tessie. She was a member of Redeemers Fellowship in Roseburg.
Mary is survived by her husband Edward; her children Theresa (Bob) Young of Siletz, OR, Bill (Sue) Stinson of Littlefield Arizona, Wayne (Kim) Stinson of Roseburg; her granddaughters Demi (Matt) Schneidmiller of Spokane, WA, Chantel (Armand) Beccari of Salt Lake City, UT, Kyra (Drew) Blank of Siletz, OR, Brenna (Trevor) Gomez of Albany, OR, and Sera (Justin) Ferrera of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as her great-granddaughter Hadley.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Alex, Jay and Ray Morrison, and two sisters, Pat and Marilyn Morrison.
Plans for services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemers Fellowship Church.
