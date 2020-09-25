Mary Parker went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020 in her home with her loving husband at her side. She was born August 15, 1927 to Samuel and Gertrude Smith on a farm in Waterstreet, PA.
Mary married Frank Parker on June 2, 1951. She graduated with a BA in education from Greenville College in Greenville, IL, the same month. Frank and Mary moved to Dallas, TX, where they set up housekeeping in a two-room trailer built by Frank. Their family grew with all four children born to them in Dallas.
Frank and Mary settled in Camas Valley, OR in 1968, where they bought 60 acres and built their home with the help of all four children. Mary continued to teach and after retiring from public school opened the first Kindergarten classroom at the Camas Valley Missionary Church. After retiring, Frank and Mary joined the "snowbirds" and flew south every winter to Yuma, AZ, where the Christian Service Center became their second home.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Gertrude Smith; her brothers Roy and George Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Parker Banks and Seth Gillespie. Surviving Mary is her husband of 69 years, Frank I. Parker; children, Ruth Parker, Ronald Parker, Susan Parker Gillespie (Gary) and Harold Parker (LeAnn); grandchildren, Lara Casteel (Brian), James Parker (Michelle), Thomas Parker (Elizabeth); and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Camas Valley Missionary Church in Camas Valley, OR on October 3rd, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. This service will follow state mandates for social distancing and mask protocols.
