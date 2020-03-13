Mary “Eileen” Simpson passed away on March 13, 2020, at the age of 97.
Eileen was born in Rifle, Colorado to Millard and Effie Manning in 1923. She moved with her family to a farm in Melrose in 1929 and lived in the area since then. She was married to Ray Simpson for over 70 years.
Ray preceded her in death in 2011. Eileen is survived by her children Roger Simpson (Connie) of Kennewick, Washington, Ruth Brady and Jan Brumfield (Gary), both of Roseburg.
Having been one of nine siblings, she is also survived by four sisters, Doris, Winnie, Claudette and Carol; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mom was an expert pie maker and a great cook. She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, crocheting, and tatting. Her grandchildren, Jennifer, Shannon, Julie, Morgan, Katie, Mike, and Lori were the delight of her life.
No services are planned. Remembrances may be made on Taylor’s Mortuary’s website.
Thanks, Mom, for taking such good care of us and Dad.
