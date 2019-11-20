Mary Eilene (Ramsay) Kingma, age 75, peacefully passed away in her home in Arizona.
Mary was pre-deceased by her father and mother, Tom and Irene May, and her sister, Betty. She is survived by her husband Dale; her brother John; her sister Patty; her three sons Chuck, Cary, and Keith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was born and raised in Estacada, Oregon, where her father was a successful business owner. She married Clarence Ramsay at the age of 15 and had three boys by the time she was 20 years old.
When Mary was 25, she left Estacada with her three boys and moved to Roseburg, OR, where her father, mother, and sisters had already relocated. There she started the very difficult job of raising her three boys, single handed, in the 70s.
After successfully raising her boys, Mary moved to Bend, OR, where she enjoyed exploring the mountains and deserts of Central Oregon.
After living in Bend for numerous years, Mary met and married Dale Kingma. They moved to Moses Lake, Washington, and built a successful business and nice home. After retiring, Mary and Dale moved to Arizona to enjoy the sun while exploring, traveling, and playing golf.
Mary enjoyed her countless close friends and extensive family, and divided her time between Washington, Arizona, and Roseburg. She spent lots of time enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them grow.
In the last year of her life, Mary put up a gallant fight against a terminal diagnosis and battled to the very end.
Mary's family would like to publicly thank everyone for the love and support, and it warms their hearts that she was surrounded by so many people that loved her. Mary will be missed very much and thought of often.
Memorial services to be announced.
