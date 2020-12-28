Mary Elisabeth (Liz) Andrus was born on August 29, 1933, in West Frankfort, Illinois. She married Martin Seidler on August 30, 1952, in Urbana, Illinois. They had three children during their marriage, Steve, Tom and Paul. She died on December 18, 2020, in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 87.
Mary Elisabeth is survived by her husband Marty; her son Steve and wife, Karen; son Tom and wife, Shannon; and son Paul and wife, Marilee. She is also survived by three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
May she rest in peace.
