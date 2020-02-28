Mary Jane “Janie” (Hansen) Dumont died February 1, 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 89. She was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma on October 22, 1930.
Janie lived most her life in Glide, Oregon.
She is survived by two daughters, Roberta Darst and Christine Blevins and daughter-in-law, Julie Hansen Byers. Janie also leaves behind five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was well loved by family and her many friends in the community.
A celebration of life will be held April 11, 2020 at the Glide Community Center. More information will come later.
