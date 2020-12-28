Born in Roseburg, Oregon, on September 25, 1940, Mary Joyce Neavoll Hoffman celebrated her 80th birthday in Terrebonne, Oregon. She passed all too soon afterwards on November 21, 2020 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer. Joyce’s three children were with her, Gregory Hawks (Oceanside, CA), Debbie Ball (Phoenix, AZ) and Gayle Hawks-Harris from (San Diego, CA).
Joyce’s home town, Roseburg, was remembered and treasured. She was the daughter of Ellis and Mary Neavoll, a logger and JC Penney sales lady; and the granddaughter of Ohalla residents Ambrose and Josephine Huffman and Jesse Neavoll. She attended local schools, Benson Elementary, Central Jr. High, and graduated from Roseburg High School, Class of 1958. Joyce married shortly after high school and became a Navy wife for the next over 20 years. She lived near bases in Long Beach, CA; had two children in Groton, CT (where her Naval husband served in our nation’s infant nuclear submarine program) and her youngest was born in Hawaii.
Following Navy retirement, the family settled in Spring Valley, California. Joyce returned to Oregon in 1978, and was married to Toby Hoffman. Together they built a beautiful log home in the Terrebonne area. Joyce had gardened with her parents during her childhood, and she continued throughout her life to nurture beautiful gardens. The multiple garden areas she and Toby developed at their homes would compete well with those of Martha Stewart.
Joyce asked her children and Toby to wait until Spring 2021 to celebrate her life – when the daffodils bloom. A Remembrance Service will be held at their Terrebonne home for area friends and family, followed by a Commemorative Service at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. She will be interred there, near her parents in the town that she loved.
Joyce is survived by her aforementioned husband and her three children; her only sibling, Sharron Neavoll Savage; ten grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Her surviving Oregon family include uncles Jesse and George Neavoll and Aunt Frances Neavoll; cousins, Pat Montgomery, Barbara Irons, Loy Neavoll, and Judy and Janice Neavoll.
Redmond Hospice served our family during Joyce’s battle with cancer and her mother’s cancer before her. In their honor, donations can be made to Redmond Hospice, 732 SW 23rd St, Redmond, OR 97756.
