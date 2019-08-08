Mary Lou Carroll, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born December 12, 1930, to George and Elizabeth Kretzschmar in Granite, Oklahoma. During her lifetime, she resided in Seal Beach, CA; Long Beach, CA; Roseburg, OR; and most recently, Meridian, ID. She graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1949.
She loved her six children, her church St. Pauls Lutheran in Roseburg, Oregon, gardening, sewing and cooking. The love of her life was Knute Kershner, who preceded her in death on August 20, 2008. They spent 20 happy years together. Also, preceding her in death are her children’s father, Gerald Carroll; son, Randy Carroll; mother, Elizabeth Kretzschmar; father, George Kretzschmar; sister, Dolores Thompson; and nephew, Doug Simper.
Mary Lou is survived by her children Gerald Carroll, Jr. and partner Craig Pattee, Colleen Sconce and spouse Bob, Maureen Merrifield, Laureen Strong and spouse Joseph, Patrick Carroll, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Geordina Willett and family, numerous friends and her church family.
A memorial service at Cleveland Rapids on the Umpqua River will be held on a date yet to be determined.
