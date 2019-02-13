Mary R. Diedrich was born April 28, 1936, in Calumet, Oka. She passed on quietly February 5, 2019, at Providence Benedictine Nursing Home Center, Mt. Angel. He parents were Ewin and Bess Jones.
Marys daughter, Gloria; brothers, Buddy and Charlie; and sister, Reta passed before her. She leaves behind her husband, Richard (married September 27, 1955); son, Steven and his wife Joy of Redmond, Oregon; sisters, Cora Marshall Litteral, Dela and Steve Mitts; brothers, Don and wife Sharon Jones, Lee and Carlyn Jones; grandchildren, Nikita Lowe, Jackie Strozewski, Savahanna Strozewski, Ty Wildman, Kelly Husky; six great-grandchildren; 15 nieces; and nine nephews.
Mary never met a stranger; she helped anyone that she thought needed it. She especially loved children. She always had a smile and a wave to all she met. She loved to go to garage sales. Her hobbies were cooking and knitting and sewing. She made hats and scarves for the needy.
Most of her adult life she worked as a cook, starting with A&W in Sutherlin; Ed Cole Restaurants, Eugene and Springfield; and leased a restaurant in Junction City, before owning the Red Barn in Eugene, which she ran with the help of Richard.
Mary retired April 1997, and for the next seven years Mary and Richard traveled or (snow birding) in the southern states. After a while they settled down in Roseburg. In June of 2016, after having several surgeries, they moved to Silverton to be closer to family.
Mary fell in 2017, and never recovered from the fall. Richard was by her side the whole time.
