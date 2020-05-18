A long-time resident of Douglas County, Mary Matthews passed away at her residence on Hooker Road in Roseburg, OR, on Monday evening after succumbing to a condition she suffered from for several years.
The oldest of two identical twins born to parents Georgia Naoma Carsten and Milford Everette Laherty in North Bruner Station (now Sand Springs), Oklahoma, Mary was the fourth daughter of six girls, and spent her early childhood years on her grandparent’s farm in Jay, OK. After her parents’ divorce, the girls and mother Georgia eventually moved to Myrtle Creek and settled out on North Myrtle Road with stepfather Harry Allen and attended Myrtle Creek High School.
Mary married, moved to Colorado Springs, CO, and eventually relocated back to the Myrtle Creek area with her children when she became widowed, and although she has lived in Florence, OR, Florida and Southern California, she underwent quadruple bypass surgery in St. George, Utah in 2015 and came home to Oregon to stay.
For many years, Mary, twin sister, Miriam and friend, Vivian Schauer owned a ceramic shop in Myrtle Creek in the ‘70s, whereas an accomplished doll-maker she loved making hard-bodied baby dolls. After the sale of the shop, she went on to create soft-sculptured dolls, giving them away to any child that wanted one. Her dolls were crafted out of all different colored materials and textures, and included wild hair designs and hand-made clothing.
Mary was preceded by her parents Georgia and Milford; stepfather, Harry; sisters, Doris Peterman (Tri-City, OR), Roberta Squires (Sand Springs, OK), Mayme Alice Crow, (Tucson, AZ); son, David Allen Russell (Long Beach, CA); and daughter, Suzan Kistler Schill (Lakewood, CA), as well as several spouses.
Mary is survived by older sister Martha Norman of Washington, Utah; twin sister, Miriam Renee Williams of Yucca Valley, CA; as well as sons Stephen Strong and Stuart Matthews (Rita); daughters Gina Thomas Patterson (Jim) and Anna Matthews (Russ); grandsons Steven Strong, Joshua Fowler, Bubba Schill, Ryan Patterson, Brian Covey (Christina), Donald Matthews (Lindsay), Max Schill, Kenny Swope (Mariah) and Jacob O’Meara; and granddaughters Eli Fowler Tuttle, Stephenie Prowell (Doug), Christina O’Meara (Michael), Dana Singelman, Cynthia Harsha (Bryan), and Brittnay Ona Strong. Mary has 16 living great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; beloved nieces Sheri Michenfelder, Joni LeVasseur and Diana Swozinski; and nephews Bob Norman, Larry LeVasseur and Robby Goodwin and as many great-nieces and nephews as there are needles on a pine tree, and leaves behind a legacy of artist talent and inner strength.
Interment will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Myrtle Creek on May 26, 2020. Private services with family only will be held.
