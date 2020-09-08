Mary Resner passed peacefully on September 2, 2020. She was born May 27, 1957 and taken from us far too soon.
Mary lived her life in Douglas County, part of a long line of strong women that includes her mother Artha Goetz and grandmother, Esther Andrus.
Mary loved animals, especially dogs, and spent many happy hours painting and firing ceramics. She treasured the countless friends she made thanks to these interests, and those friends know what a caring and generous person she was. Mary enjoyed few things as much as an extended chinwag over a bottomless cup of coffee, and if she learned someone was going hungry, she'd make them a sandwich with her last slice of bread.
Mary is survived by her husband Gary; son, John; daughter, Kim; grandchildren, Johnethan, Payton, Chanley, and Ruby; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Sam; and siblings, Larry, Annetta and Kate (Richard).
Please remember Mary with a smile.
