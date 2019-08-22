Mary Rose Wood, age 85, passed away on August 16, 2019, from health issues complicated by the winter storm of March 2019 (Snow-magaddon). She was a devoted wife to Edward Wood; a loving and supportive mother to Dennis Black, Pamela Phelps, Gary Black, Wendy Antos and Marybeth Poss.
She is survived by Pamela Phelps, daughter; Gary Black, son; Wendy Antos, stepdaughter; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Edward Wood, husband; son, Dennis Black and family Linda Henry Black, wife, and Heather Black, daughter; Marybeth Poss, step-daughter; granddaughter, Crystal; great-grandchildren, Serina Elise and Loki.
Per Mary’s request, there will be no service held. Please remember her with love and joy.
