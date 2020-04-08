Mary Spangler was born March 7, 1935 in Burlington, Wisconsin to Albert and Mary Larson. She was the youngest of seven. Virginia Weber and Philip Larson both continue to live in Burlington.
She married Fred Hilgart and had seven children: Kathleen (who died in infancy), Stephen, Lorelei, Bernie, Karen, Mark, and Christopher (who died at age 50).
The family moved to Oregon in 1968, and divorced after moving to Roseburg. She married Heber Spangler and was married to him for 46 years; he proceeded her in death in 2015.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church acting Eucharistic minister for 10 years. She was an active member of the Roseburg Senior Center, and loved her pinochle. She enjoyed quilting for many years, gardening, bird watching, and her Kitty Cat.
Mary has nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Wilsons Chapel of Roses. Funeral Mass to be determined at a later date.
