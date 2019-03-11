MaryAnn (Rosa) Borges, born on August 15, 1930, in Hayward, California, to the late Marie B. Brum and the late Manuel P. Rosa, passed away at age 88 on March 6, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon.
MaryAnn graduated from Hayward High School in 1949. She was a Glass Sorter at Owens Illinois Glass Co. 1968-1992, until retiring in 1992.
Maryann was the loving wife of the late Alexander A. Borges. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael A. Borges. MaryAnn is survived by her daughter, Margaret Macias, fiancé Larry Stumper; grandchildren, Brian E. Savelli (Lisa), Gina Rodenspiel (Jon), Kristina Smith (Bobby), Ben Borges (Carrie), Michael Borges; great-grandchildren, Brody Rodenspiel, Chase Rodenspiel, Abby Smith, Madison Smith, Sofia Smith, Alexis (Dustin) Baune, Ben Borges Jr. and Jazmine Borges; and great-great-grandchild, Nathaniel Baune.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by Chaplin Sabin, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Blvd., Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
