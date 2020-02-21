Matthew Donald Garrett, age 46, was born November 18, 1973 in Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon. He passed away on February 7, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center.
Matthew graduated from Roseburg High School in 1992 and Oregon State University in 1999, with a BS in Bio Chemistry.
Matthew passed away too soon due to complications from an illness. He spent the last 15 days in Mercy Hospital receiving care from the amazing nurses, doctors and helpers in the ICU and PCU departments. They were beyond kind, gentle and caring, not only to him but to all of us as well….
Matt loved the Lord, playing his guitar and listening to country music, he enjoyed the peace of the outdoors, and of course he loved his Beavers! He had a gentle heart and a kind soul which was full of compassion for others.
Matthew is survived by his parents Sandy and Wayne Bratton and Mark Garrett; siblings, Christy Melvin and Todd Bratton (Emily); his sons, Cody (Erin) and Kellen (both of whom he loved beyond life); his very special and loving partner Kimberley Sanderson; nephews, Kaden and Kylan Melvin; and niece, McKenna Melvin; cousins, Danny (Marsha) and Andy LaFond, Daniel and James LaFond, Misha Sale, Bud DeFord, Gary (Ann) Chelsea and Luke Tyler. Matthew was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Fran and Norinne “Mammer” Sale; grandmother, Arda Stults; uncles, Greg Sale, Heath Bratton; and grandfather, Don Garrett.
A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
