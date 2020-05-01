Maxine Velma Clement, at the age of 94, passed away in her home in Roseburg, OR, on April 23, 2020. Maxine was born to Herbert and Edna Dudley in Olathe, KS on October 1, 1925.
She is survived by daughter, Karleen Holbrook of Roseburg; daughter, Barb McAlister of Eugene; and son, Monty Clement of Stockton, CA. She has six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Maxine retired from Roseburg Lumber, and continued working odd jobs until age 75. Maxine loved being outside working in her yard. She will be truly missed.
