Maynard Eugene Mai passed over to eternal life July 19, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born November 15, 1933, in Russell County, Kansas, the fourth of the five sons of Adam A. and Pauline (Peil) Mai.
Maynard attended schools in Russell, Kansas, graduating with the RHS class of 1953. Maynard enlisted in the U.S. Army and served at the end of the Korean conflict. An etching of his young soldier face is carved into the “Korean Veterans’ Memorial Wall” on the Mall in Washington, D.C. He attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS, graduating with a B.S. degree in math in 1961. He first worked as a programmer in the infant computer industry for Remington Rand Univac, but decided he’d rather teach. His first teaching position was in Topeka, Kansas, where he also coached football, after playing the game from junior high through college.
Maynard married Lois Olson December 27, 1961 in Oakland, California, and they were graced with two children. They moved to Malin, Oregon in 1964 to teach math and drivers’ ed and coach for six years before moving to Glide, OR in 1970, where he continued to teach and coach until his retirement in 1995. After 12 years of coaching football, he coached Cross Country for 29 years. He began coaching track and field in 1967, and continued as a volunteer, even after his retirement. His coaching career spanned almost 60 years. During summer recesses he worked as a relief for Roseburg Lumber and Sun Studs.
Maynard was one of the first to volunteer when the Glide Fire Association was formed and was trained as an E.M.T. He served on the Oregon Athletic Assn. board for several years. He was a member of the Glide Booster Club, taught a high school Sunday School class, and was available for any chore where he could be helpful. He was recognized by the Glide Community Club as “Citizen of the Year” in 2016. The “Maynard Mai Invitational Track and Field Meet” was renamed in his honor in 2000, because of his long service to Glide athletes and because he was instrumental in the relocation of the Track and Field to its present location in 1986.
He was a sportsman, enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, down-hill snow skiing, fishing, hunting, bowling, biking, golfing, and as a spectator of all competitive sporting events.
Maynard was preceded in death by both parents, and brothers, Vernon, Glenn and Stanley Mai and their wives.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughter, Karlin Mai of Glide, OR; son, Troy Mai and wife Jennifer and children Jacob and Lillian of Fall City, WA; brother, Don Mai (Karin) of El Dorado Hills, CA; sisters-in-law, Mary Malloy of Livermore, CA, Jean Krueger of Yreka, CA, and Claudia Mai of Sparks, NV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Maynard was a devoted and wonderful family man, a good and faithful friend, a dedicated and caring teacher and coach, and a secure believer in The Lord Jesus Christ as His Savior. He was a humble man who had a bottomless reservoir of patience, and a sense of humor that gifted him with the ability to enjoy young people, and see positive qualities and possibilities in them that they weren’t yet seeing in themselves. He made a lasting impression and impact on countless young lives.
A celebration of Maynard’s life will be held when it’s appropriate at the Glide High School track and field (weather permitting-otherwise the high school gym). Memorial gifts will be designated for college scholarships for track and field athletes and may be sent to the Glide Booster Club, PO Box 244, Glide, OR 97443. Thank you, Pearson’s Funeral Alternatives, for your kindness and assistance.
