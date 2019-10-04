We are mourning the end of a spunky and spirited life. McKenna Kay Bice, 28, was the definition of a fighter. She was dealt a hand that many would crumble beneath, but she faced it every day, head on, and with such grace. McKenna was born with renal failure and even though it took her life, it did not define her. She inspired and impacted all our lives with her courage, her bravery, and her refusal to quit. McKenna beat the odds time and time again.
McKenna was never promised tomorrow, and she lived her life that way. She was a “spur of moment” type of person. She would get up and go for a drive to the middle of nowhere because backroads and sunshine made her happy. She’d show up unannounced. She’d decide she was doing something and just do it. McKenna did not let her illness or anyone else dictate what she did in life. What mattered most to McKenna wasn’t material things, she wasn’t worried about the mundane things most people stress about, life to her was about building relationships. McKenna had something truly special about her. She would make friends everywhere she went and turn them into family. McKenna loved to have fun and was always up for an adventure. One those adventures lead her back to a new but not so new love, Mark Conway of Coos Bay. Someone who left a permanent smile on her face. Another one of McKenna’s most treasured relationships was with her niece, Cora. If you knew McKenna, you knew Cora. She loved being, “Auntie Kenna”. She valued her friendships and every single one of the people who took care of her. If you needed someone in your corner, McKenna was there. She cheered you on whether it was from beside you or from afar, a testament to the supportive person she truly was. She provided advice that only someone who fought the good fight could. When you think of McKenna let it bring a smile to your face because no matter what she endured she smiled through it.
McKenna Kay Bice was born April 4, 1991 in Roseburg and was raised in the beautiful little town of Canyonville, Oregon. She was named First Citizen of Canyonville in 2003. She played sports for Canyonville Middle School and South Umpqua High School, graduating from South Umpqua in 2009. She is preceded in death by her grandfather and grandmother, Jay Hardy and Sondra Kay Bice. She is survived by her sister, Brittany Clack and niece Cora; Brittany’s husband, Coty; her parents Ken and Vicky George; Brian and Christine Melvin of Myrtle Creek; Jason and Kristin George of Roseburg; her nieces Alexis, Baylee, and Natalie George; her Aunt Chantel Stoops of Lexington, Kentucky; Aunt Jennifer Bice of Morgan Hill, California; Donald and Brenda Amblod of DuBois, Pennsylvania; Linda Berry Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
McKenna’s family wants to thank all of you who have been there for her, been her friend, made her smile, or went out of your way to make her feel loved. She truly loved you all. She was grateful. She shared her gratitude with us daily.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Canyonville Middle School, Saturday October 19, 2019 at 2pm.
