Service for Meldon LeRoy “Mel” Gasner, age 82, of Roseburg, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5th, 2019, service will be at the Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg. Celebration of life to follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 340 NW Glenhart Avenue, Winston, Oregon.
Meldon was preceded in death by his parents Bart and Stella Gasner of Myrtle Point, OR.
Meldon was born July 1, 1936, in Coquille, OR, and died June 4, 2019, in Roseburg, OR. He was a resident of Coos County until 1994, when he moved to Roseburg.
He was an Army veteran 1959-1965, spent 13 months in Korea.
He married Jacquelyn (Jackie) Jean Woodward on September 1, 1961. They celebrated their 57th anniversary September 1, 2018.
Survivors include his sister Myrna Hoover of Coquille; wife, Jackie Gasner of Roseburg; son, Troy Gasner (wife, Molly) of Roseburg; daughters, Serena Smith and Juliene Greene (husband, Larry) both of Roseburg; five grandchildren, Amanda Lenihan, Whitney Gasner, Loren Smith, Kyran Greene and Lucas Greene; three great-grandchildren, Kael and Melody Lenihan, and Kasper Smith.
Meldon’s passion was car racing. He raced all over Pacific NW until he was diagnosed with Parkinsons. Meldon still was active in Roseburg Racing by helping his son, grandson and grandson-in-law and others built their cars at his shop. Meldon was always found at the Roseburg race track on Saturday nights.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Pacific Racing Association. Mail to: Pacific Racing Association, 1224 NE Walnut # 2010, Roseburg, OR 97470.
