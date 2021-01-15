Melissa Sheila Markle-Greer was born on April 18th, 1967 in Roseburg, Oregon and passed away at Mercy Medical Center on December 31st, 2020, at the age of 53.
Melissa was loved by so many and will be missed deeply by friends and family. She was a loving mother to four children: Amee, Hannah, Charlotte, and Troy.
Melissa had a lively personality and touched the hearts of everyone she met.
