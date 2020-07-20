Melvin (Mel) Ray Rowlett Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2020, in Roseburg, Oregon. Mel was born in West Los Angeles on October 2, 1932, to Standard and Lillian Rowlett.
Mel graduated high school and then served in the United States Navy, during the Korean War, after leaving the service he worked at Roseburg Lumber for 25 years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the fraternal order of Eagles. Mel enjoyed playing guitar, fishing and also enjoyed gymnastics.
Mel is survived by his wife of 23 years, Verna Rowlett; son, Melvin (Corey) Rowlett Jr.; stepsons, Kenneth (Amy) Granger of the Philippines, and David Granger of Roseburg, Oregon; brother, Raymond (Judy) Rowlett of Mansfield, Ohio; ten Grandchildren, with special recognition to granddaughter Donna Rose Keith, who has expertise as an RN and being here in his final days; 12 great-grandchildren, with many nieces nephews and cousins, and a special friend, Donna Collier.
Mel is preceded in death by his parents, Standard and Lillian; brothers, Lee Rowlett, Tom Rowlett, Harley Rowlett, Dan Rowlett; sisters, Gladis Revels and Mabel Madden.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their tender care, sister in-laws Donna McCoy and Linda Birch, niece, Kim Neifert, nephew, Aj Rowlett and stepson, David Granger for their loving care and amazing support system.
There will be a service held at the Roseburg National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with a potluck to follow at Verna’s residence, please bring your favorite dish.
Please visit Mel's website at wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
