Beloved mother and sister, Merdith Stanton born October 6, 1934, passed away July 24, 2019.
Merdith is survived by her sister, Kathleen Stanton of Tucson, AZ; children Cindy Wilson of San Antonio, TX; Lori Lancaster of Roseburg; Gregory Goeson of Roseburg; and Daniel Goeson of Portland, OR.
No funeral is planned.
