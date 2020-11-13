Merle Egge, age 92, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on November 2, 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon. In his recent years, he has been a resident of the Riverview Terrace Retirement home in Roseburg.
Merle was born on November 20, 1927 in the state of South Dakota. His parents were Gust C. Egge and Elsie A. Egge who were active in the farming community. They lived on a 500-acre property which was originally Homestead Land claimed by his grandfather John A. Egge in the late 1800’s.
Merle spent his early years in this rural setting on the property located near Sioux Falls. He learned the reality and demands of farming. He graduated from Brandon High School in the spring of 1945.
Following graduation, Merle opted to volunteer for military services and joined the U.S. Navy and on July 5th, 1945. He was accepted into the training program to become a Navy Pilot. His first assignment was to study at Cornell University for two years of education before flight school. He was determined to become a pilot, but World War II was ending and in 1946 the Navy extended the requirements to a longer six-year timeframe and Merle received his honorable discharge that year.
After leaving the Navy, Merle was eager to complete his college education and was accepted at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He pursued a Business Degree and graduated in 1950. He became employed immediately in a marketing /sales role for an insurance company, Colorado Credit Life, and was assigned to expand the market territory covering the state of Arizona.
Phoenix became his home base the next four years as he pursued his objectives in building new clients and career development. Three years later, a Texas insurance company, American National Insurance Company, bought out his client base and his loyalty transferred to the Dallas based company. He was asked to expand his business and territory to include the state of California, so Merle relocated to Los Angeles, CA.
Merle married Sue Bodine from Phoenix and they made their new home in Pacific Palisades, CA, and subsequently moved to Tustin, California. Their marriage produced two sons, Steven and Roger Egge. He enjoyed a long and successful career in his Credit Insurance business.
Merle made a career change and decided to become a financial planner and investment adviser in Orange County, CA. Merle remarried to Mary Paralieu in 1977, who already had two daughters, Denise and Marley. Merle and Mary remained in Orange County until 1993.
After a long time in Southern California, Merle and Mary decided to relocate and establish a home in Roseburg, Oregon. Merle continued to be a financial planner until retirement and was able to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Oregon to hunt, fish and play golf. Together with Mary they danced, played cards, established many dear friendships and volunteered their services throughout the community. Merle and Mary were also very active in Roseburg Country Club where Merle served on the Board of Directors for many years. Upon Mary’s passing in 2014, Merle moved into Riverview Terrace where he was always young at heart, cherished by many and made quality time for others until the end.
Merle will be lovingly remembered by his children, Steven and Roger; two daughters, Denise and Marley; his six grandchildren, Kyle, Nicole, Sean, Megan, Patrick and Galen; and a great-granddaughter, Quinn Anne O'Connell.
Merle was loved by many and will be greatly missed. His charisma, loyalty, courage, kindness, unconditional love and determination are traits and inspirations that we all will take from Merle.
Merle will rest in peace at Roseburg National Cemetery.
