Merris Dianne Standley, age 68, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on December 19, 1950, to Ronald and Luanna (Hill) McFadden.
Merris is survived by her loving husband, Warren Standley; her children, Shane Winsenberg (Leslie), Darby Baker (Victor), Kara Wolfe (Scott), Shannon (Doug), Eric (Larissa); grandchildren, Baylee, Whitney, Cheyenne, Harlee, Byron, Erika, Alec, Bralynn, Tyler, Rachelle, Ashlynn, Paisley, Brittney, Becky and Brent; and great-grandchildren, Marlee and Rylynn, Ivr.
Merris is preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Luanna McFadden; daughter, Whitney Winsenberg; and niece, Sienne Ackerman.
A celebration of life will be held at the Camas Valley Missionary Church on September 7, 2019.
