Mertie Louise Thornton died on December 25th, 2019 in Roseburg, OR. Mertie was born November 24, 1932 in Hood River, Oregon to George and Lillian Wing.
Mertie moved to the Dalles, OR in 1942, where she met her first Husband Archie Troxell (who passed tragically). On February 14, 1953, Mertie married Hugh Thornton in Portland, OR.
Mertie and Hugh with their four children moved to Reno, NV, where they lived for many years until moving to Grants Pass, Oregon in 1986. Mertie began volunteering for her granddaughters school, Madrona Elementary, where she eventually began to work as a Special Education Assistant and where she retired from in the early 2000s.
Mertie loved to travel; her favorite destinations included Hawaii, the Oregon Coast, Jamaica, Mexico, Alaska, and taking a road trip with her daughter and granddaughter to North Dakota, Mount Rushmore, Canada and Yellowstone. She loved to collect copper and plants (especially indoor plants) and listening to her collection of records. She enjoyed spending time with her two great-grandsons, Harrison and Tanner.
She was preceded in death by her father, George; brother, Raymond; first husband, Archie; son, Terry; mother, Lillian; sister, Leota; and husband, Miles “Hugh” Thornton.
She is survived by her son, Steven Troxell (Fran) of Reno; daughter, Stephanie Trainor (Vince) of Reno; son, Rodney Thornton of Roseburg; granddaughter, Ciera Keith (Ryan); and her two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Tanner Keith, all of Roseburg.
“We will always remember the things you have taught us and how much you love us”
