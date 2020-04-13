Mervin Lowell Dage
After a short illness Mervin (Whitey) Lowell Dage was received by his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020, at the age of 92.
Mervin was born to Clark and Edna (Palmer) Dage in Story, Iowa on February 6th, 1928. When he was nine years old his family moved to Glide where he attended the 4th grade, then moved to Roseburg where he attended Benson School for the 5th and 6th grades. After a short time in Hayward, California in his 9th grade, the family returned to Roseburg where he attended Roseburg High School.
Whitey joined the Navy at the young age of 17 in December 1945, just after WWII ended. He served as a pharmacist mate in the Philippines. His buddies were Ed and Louie Donelan when in 1948 he met the love of his life, Jessie Brundige at a dance and they were married April 23, 1949. They would have celebrated 71 years together just a few weeks after his passing. They were blessed with four children who he loved so very much; Richard Dage, Gerrie King, Karan Reed and Frank Dage along with a baby boy, Jeremy Paul who died at birth. His family was so precious to him, he loved to take them camping, fishing, hunting and just spending time with them and their families.
In his younger years he loved to dance and was a very good skate dancer. He loved motorcycles and was a well-known hardtop car racer. He had MANY trophies and even raced with Art Pollard before Art became an Indy 500 racer.
In the early years of marriage, he worked as a chimney sweep using a Model A to haul his equipment. He always found his way to driving trucks. He worked for Flegel Moving & Storage driving a lowboy, drove a log truck for Uptagrave Logging in Glide, Ireland Trucking and owned his own logging truck before owning a rock truck and working with his brother-in-law, Frank Brundige, who co-owned Brundige and Popkens Trucking. During these years they bought a home in Melrose which he remodeled and made as a home to raise his family.
In 1974, Whitey met his Lord and Savior in a powerful way. His life was dramatically changed, and he couldn’t help but to tell everyone. For a few years they moved to Arizona and worked with his life-long friend Harry Hagen. After returning from Arizona, he worked for Roseburg Paving and then purchased a produce truck and worked for Pacific Fruit, then he and Jessie started long-haul trucking carrying produce across the western United States. He was able to spend time with his nieces and nephews in California and shared his faith with them, bringing them all to the Lord. Their church home was New Life Church where he had many friends and a special love for Pastor Scott Walker. He was a man who many looked up to and was humble and gentle to the end.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Lynn and Herbert; sisters, Alice, Vada and Doris; and his infant son, Jeremy Paul. He is survived by his wife, Jessie; children, Richard (Doreen), Gerrie (Mike), Karan (Rick) and Frank; six grandchildren, Ken, Cale, Lowell, Jess, Ian and Sage; 11 great-grandkids; and four great-great-grandkids; special friends, Jerry (Hippy) Harrison, Steve Hammell; nephews, Butch Hash, Bert Brundige; along with many other nieces and nephews which he loved dearly.
We will miss you so much and look forward to the day when we can be together again.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.
