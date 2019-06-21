Mike died May 22, 2019, with family present at Rosehaven Nursing center. He was born Jan 24, 1949, in Roseburg to Harry and Joan Anderson.
Childhood was filled with Mischief makers, what we didn't think up. His future wife was one of those childhood buddies.
Mike graduated from Roseburg High in ‘67. He participated in cross country track and ran against Prefontaine a few times, admitting to loss. After graduation it wasn't long til Uncle Sam beckoned, he went into the Army and served in Germany with the Pershing Missile Brigade. He was awarded section chief and Sargent.
After serving his country he went to work for Roseburg Lumber for 37 yrs. He also volunteered for Lookinglass Fire Dept for 10 yrs.
Retirement was spent in lovely Melrose overlooking mountains, he loved it there, and cutting his own firewood. And many outdoor interests. Helping Dixie with her ongoing planting hobby. He also dearly loved target shooting with his good buddies Bob Hollenbeck and Jimmy Merritt. Bullets and BS as I called it.
There are so many wonderful people that helped us along the way. VA hospital, River House, Bristal Hospice, Mercy, Rosehaven and Firemen that came to our home on numerous occasions. Roseburg has a big heart.
He leaves his wife Dixie; daughter, Sara (Richard); son, Ryan; sisters, Monica (Jeff), Gail (Ross) Tammy (David); brother, Richard; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded by brother Geary and Mom and Dad.
His good Buddies Bob, Jimmy and JC will miss the many laughs.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to local VFW.
We love you more Mike!
Go Ducks!
Services will be at the National VA Cemetery new part at 2 p.m., June 28th, 2019, with a gathering at Abby's on Stephens right after. Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
