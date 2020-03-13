Michael Edward James went to be with our Lord on March 8, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 9th, 1953, in Roseburg, Oregon to Isaac Jesse James and Betty Lou (Sanders) James.
Mike graduated from Douglas High School with the class of 1971. He worked for the majority of his life as a carpenter with his dad and brothers.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cyndi (Fosback) James, are his sons, Jason James, and James James; step-son, Gerry Hansen and wife Naomi; step-daughter, Tracy Hansen; and his daughter, Leah James; granddaughter, Clara James; and step-grandchildren, Lily, Hanna, and Erik Hansen. He is also survived by his brothers, sister, and many nieces and nephews.
Mike had three passions in life: music, drums, and trains. He played drums in high school band, with various artists around Douglas County, and finally with his church worship team. Mike had a fascination with trains from an early age whether it be train watching or constructing his intricate fine scale train layout. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, faith, and passionate spirit.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Roseburg Alliance Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.