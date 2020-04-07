Michael Edward Sterrenburg passed away in Roseburg Oregon in the early morning hours of April 2nd, 2020, at the age of 57.
Mike was born to George and Patricia Sterrenburg in Los Angeles on May 23rd, 1962. At the young age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he served from 1979 to 1983. The majority of his service was spent in Coos Bay, Oregon, where he met his wife Shaydon and started their family. They were blessed with three children, Michele, Beau, and Blake.
Upon leaving active duty Coast Guard, Mike and Shaydon moved to Roseburg, where he began working at Sun Studs Inc. He worked his way to the position of Head Sawyer, before leaving to pursue other positions in sawmill maintenance. In 2007, Mike returned to Federal service, upon accepting a position with the United States Forest Service at Wolf Creek Job Corps. During his career, he held multiple positions within the Job Corps including Duty Driver and Supply Tech. The position he loved the most was when he supported the base camps for wildland forest fires as a Receiving/Distribution Manager.
The greatest joys of Mike's life, are his two granddaughters Sophie and Charlotte, as well as his golden retriever, Smokey. He loved to travel, camp and enjoyed time with his wife and family. He took great pride in his Military and Federal service.
Mike is survived by his wife, Shaydon of 39 years; his daughter Michele and her husband Justin Nelson and their daughters, Sophie and Charlotte; his son, Beau; mother, Patricia; and sister, Cyndee and her husband Norman Willerford; and father and mother in-law, Don and Sharon DuQuette. He is also survived by multiple other in-laws, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous close friends, neighbors, and his Wolf Creek family.
He is preceded in death by his father, George and infant son, Blake Edward.
A memorial will be arranged at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.