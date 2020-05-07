Michael Eugene Thompson, 70, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Michael was born June 22, 1949 in Tilden, Nebraska, son of Merlin O’dean Thompson and Hope Lucille Beal Thompson.
Michael and his family moved to Oregon in his early teens. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1967. After graduation he enlisted in the Army. After being honorably discharged in 1971, he attended UCC, Eastern Oregon College in LaGrande, and the University of Oregon. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology/Psychology.
Michael married Ann Marie Goodrich. Together they had three children. They later divorced. Michael married Gloria Jean Peterson Frank, on Sept. 21, 2004 in Florence, Oregon. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all.
Michael worked at Champion Plywood, Bi-Mart, and Union Pacific Railroad. He was also a special education teacher in California and Mapleton, Oregon.
He enjoyed singing, swimming, and the Oregon coast. He enjoyed playing sports like flag football and basketball. He loved going crabbing, mushroom picking and cooking. He went to every single hot spring in Oregon and some in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Utah.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria; children Laura Kim McElhaney, Mikkel Jon Thompson, and Lee O’dean Thompson; stepchildren: Ron C. Frank, Shelley Harrington, and Lee Coziar; brother Mark Thompson of Roseburg, and sister Mary Frances Widseth of Arizona, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leslie O’dean Thompson.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.