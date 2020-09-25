Michael Joel Baker, age 32, went to be with his grandma on Saturday morning of September 12th, 2020. He was born on January 1st, 1988 in Roseburg, Oregon, where he lived his whole life.
Michael had many talents, he was always drawing and enjoyed building things, he collected batman memorabilia and had many notebooks that he wrote in about his thoughts and feelings and his hopes and dreams.
One of those dreams was to own a motorcycle, which he fulfilled a week prior to his fatal accident. He lived his life the way he wanted to and no one was going to change that. He wore his heart on his sleeve and spoke his truth. He had a huge heart and would help anyone if he could. He loved his family and friends and he will be missed by us all.
Michael is survived by his mom; step-dad, Toni (Levi) Davis, of Roseburg, Oregon; sister, Brandi Baker of Roseburg, Oregon; brothers, Kyle (Kimberly) Brown, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Andrew Davis of Winston; uncles, Paul (Rosa) Mohlsick, of Roseburg, Oregon, and Adam (Crystal) Mohlsick, of Beaverton, Oregon; his dad, Juan Macias of Oakland, Oregon; two siblings from his dad's side, Olivia Serrano, of Oakland, Oregon, and Juan Macias III, of Roseburg, Oregon; grandparents, Andrea and Gary Davis; as well as many cousins and other family along with lots of friends. He is preceded in death by grandma, Mohlsick and grandpa, Chandler.
The family had a celebration of life Saturday, September 19th, 2020 @ 6 p.m. at his mother’s house. Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for family and friends to see.
