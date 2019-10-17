Michael John O’Sullivan passed away October 13th, 2019 at the age of 67.
Mike was a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a veteran. He served in the Vietnam War, and was extremely proud of his son Kyle for following in his footsteps and serving in the military. He spent much of his life camping, fishing, and hunting with his family throughout Oregon and Washington. He often commented that spending time at places like Darrington, WA, Lake Wickiup, OR, and Diamond Lake, OR, was where he felt the happiest.
He is preceded in death by his father, John O'Sullivan; his mother, Jane O'Sullivan; and his sister, Melinda O'Sullivan. He is survived by his brother, John O’Sullivan and his wife Amy; his sister, Sarah Clark and her husband Terry; his children, Kristopher, Kyle and Kari O’Sullivan; his grandchildren, Jazmine Morris, Amethyst Morris-O’Sullivan, and Mikeal O’Sullivan; and countless other family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mike's preferred charity, The Wounded Warrior Project.
