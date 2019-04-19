Michael Kelly Phelps passed away at age 77 on February 22, 2019, at his care home in Tijuana, Mexico. Mike suffered from semantic dementia. He was born on December 4, 1942 in Lompoc, California, to Kelly and Virginia Phelps.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Diane; children, Sean (Sheryl), Dulce, Rebeka, David (Ming), Jason (Jami) Phelps; grandchildren, Taylor, Christian, Chloe, Micah, Corbin Phelps, Tori Harrington; and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Hindley, Patricia Rickard, Carol (Brian) Pendley, Jerry (Jennifer)Phelps; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Penny Johnson; and brother-in-law, Damon Rickard.
Mike spent his early years in the Lompoc Valley where he roamed the hills, tidepools and ocean shores. Mike was a born performer; he and his sisters sang and entertained groups all over the valley.
At 17, Mike enlisted in the Navy. After training, he sailed on the U.S.S. Coral Sea. Luckily, the ship was on a "Good Will" tour. He enjoyed his time in many countries and continued his love of travel throughout his life.
Mike married Ginger Anklier and they had a son, Sean. In 1971, Mike moved to Camas Valley, Oregon, where he built a geodesic dome on a 40-acre Christmas tree farm with his second wife, Janet and daughter, Dulce. His sisters soon followed and another daughter, Rebeka was born. He met Diane Goodwin and they married in 1980. They resided in Roseburg, fostered many children, and became the parents of David and Jason. During this time, he built his real estate career and started North Umpqua Realty, specializing in country property. Mike listened to his clients and worked hard to find them their special place. Many of his clients became friends.
In 1990, Mike's dream of living on the North Umpqua River became a reality. Family and friends have wonderful memories of their time there. In 1996, Mike discovered LaManzanilla, Mexico. It was love at first sight and soon he and Diane built a small home overlooking the beautiful Tenacatita bay. Mike made many good friends in LaManz and was thrilled when family and friends came to visit. All who met Mike will remember his open smile, jokes, limericks, and his love of music and singing. Food, family, and song were essential to Michael. He has been and will always be sorely missed...may his spirit soar!
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. It will be held at the Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.