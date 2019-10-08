Michael ‘Mike’ Wilbur Hill, age 75, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Callahan Village. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Linda Hill and two of his four brothers, Jack Hill and Phil Hill.
Mike was born in McMinnville, OR, on March 29, 1944, to Wilber and Alice Hill and grew up in Winston, OR. As a young man Mike developed a love for fishing and hunting. Mike was also very athletic and enjoyed several sports in school including football and basketball. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1963.
In his early years, Mike worked in sanitation and at a local lumber mill in Dillard. During this time, he met his future wife, Linda Lindsey, who was attending beauty school in Roseburg. Tying the knot in 1966, Mike and Linda lived in Roseburg before moving into their home in Winston in 1985. After a mill closure in Dillard, Mike went to work for Roseburg Forest Products and retired in 2009 after 35+ years.
Mike’s passion for fishing parlayed into a new hobby, building custom fishing poles and curing fish eggs for bait. This hobby was cultivated by working part time for Cascade Tackle and Fly Shop owned by the Applegarth’s of Roseburg, OR. Mike’s prowess at building fishing poles earned him county wide praise and press, but a certain notoriety with fish.
In Mike’s later years, he enjoyed taking walks, helping others and telling jokes. Mike was a fixture at the Winston Drive Inn; meeting with longtime friends for tea. Mike leaves behind many wonderful friends, far too numerous to name.
Mike is survived by his three sons, Shawn (Amy) Hill, Lance (Heather) Hill, Andy (Sarah) Hill; two brothers, Arlin Hill and Tony Hill; and nine grandchildren.
Mike’s family would like to invite his friends and family to celebrate his life at an open house in his home from 2-5 p.m. at 110 Hart Street, Winston, Oregon, on Saturday, October 12th.
Taylor’s Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
