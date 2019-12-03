Michael O. Johnson passed away on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at the age of 64; after fighting a courageous battle with ALS.
Mike was born in Bozeman, Montana to parents Arthur and Margaret Johnson and was the youngest of five siblings. He graduated Great Falls High School in 1973, and it was also in Great Falls where he met his wife, Sandra Johnson. Mike was a loving husband to Sandy and they shared a beautiful marriage of 41 years together. In 1991, they moved to Oregon and continued devotedly raising their family.
Mike and Sandy are the proud parents of six grown children: Julie Bono, Levi Johnson, Kristine Peterman, Zachary Johnson, Amanda Bascom, and Abe Johnson, in addition to having eight (soon to be nine!) grandchildren.
Mike was a long-time lineman for several different local telephone companies, both in MT and OR; he retired from Douglas Fast Net in 2015. Mike always took pride in his work and those people that became his work family. He was known for his quiet generosity, kindness, wit, and the way he steadily loved and provided for his family. Mike was indeed the cornerstone of his family and his presence will always remain. He had a heart and spirit deserving of his tall stature and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife and siblings: William Johnson, Diana Giese, Alan Johnson and Bruce Johnson.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Melrose Community Church on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 3 p.m. There will be a “Macho Nacho” bar, dessert, and fellowship after the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.