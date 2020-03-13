Michael Stanley Osborn, age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born February 6, 1939 in Santa Rosa, California to George and Mary Osborn.
Michael lived in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, California, prior to moving to Sutherlin, Oregon about 40 years ago. Michael served in the US Army. He was a nurseryman, farmer and enjoyed gardening. He owned Mike’s Garden in Sutherlin and served on the board of the Roseburg Farmers Market for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Eva Jeanette Osborn; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Osborn and her husband Bill Perrin; sisters, Karen Dornbush (Gene) and Peggy Stevens (Jack); numerous nieces, cousins and many friends.
At Michael’s request, no service will be held. At the family’s request, contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the DAV 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471. Please visit www.sutherlinchapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
