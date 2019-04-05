Dennis Michael Barnes, born July 10, 1943, in Eugene, Oregon. He passed away March 24, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon.
After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Shangri-La, at times with his older brother, Pat. After leaving the service, Mike, aka Happy, went into the movie industry, working as a set and prop builder on many movies and television shows such as Cheers, Family Ties and Chips. He also raced motorcycles at this time in his life. After the big earthquake in 1994 in Northridge, California, Mike moved back to Oregon, where he was employed by Seven Feathers Casino as the Head of Custodial until he retired. After retirement, Mike took up photography and traveled extensively around Douglas County, taking thousands of pictures, many of which he shared with his friends on Facebook.
Mike is remembered as being an awesome dad to his son, Wayne Barnes. He was also friends with many people. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents, Buster Barnes and Florence McBee, and his older brother, Pat Barnes. Mike is survived by his son, Wayne Barnes and his wife Jody of Elizabeth, Colorado; his niece, Patricia Williams and her husband Scott of Shreveport, Louisiana; and numerous relatives.
Services will be at the Roseburg VA on April 23, 2019, at 1 p.m.
