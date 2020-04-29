Mildred Evelyn Kingry, age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, went home to the arms of Jehovah on April 3, 2020. She was born December 6, 1923 in Malmo, Nebraska to C. Myron and Nellie Carlstrom.
Mildred married Larry William Kingry September 23, 1942 in Fremont, Nebraska. Her marriage and the raising of her eight children were the center of her world. Mildred enjoyed working in her garden, doing needlework and being an active Jehovah Witness.
Mildred is survived by her daughters Connie (Mike) Kesterson, Nancy (Don) Yoder and Melodee (Dwayn) Thompson; and her sons Larry K. (Carolyn) Kingry, Wally (Cindi) Kingry and Terry (Vida) Kingry. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Becky Kingry; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death on October 22, 1982, by her husband Larry W. Kingry; and sons, Robert Kingry and Joel Kingry.
Taylor's Family Mortuary-541-679-6983.
