Mildred Hamlin Nichols passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019.
Mildred began her earthly journey in Riddle, Oregon, on April 27, 1924. She grew up in Riddle and met the man who would become her husband, James Nichols, at her fourth birthday party. Mildred graduated from Riddle High School and she and Jim married in September 1943, while Jim was in the Navy. She followed Jim everywhere she could; through fifteen (15) years in the Navy and five (5) years in the Air Force through two wars, and raised four (4) children.
After Jim retired from their military career, the family moved to the Nichols ranch in Riddle, OR, which became a Century Farm in 1956. Each year they raised a huge garden and Mildred spent countless hours canning fruit, vegetables and juices. They raised cows (all of which Mildred named), sheep, chickens, rabbits, horses, and a mule.
Mildred was a Fifty (50) year + member of Eastern Star, Guardian of Jobs Daughters for five years, and a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church. Her greatest joys were being with her family and traveling. Mildred and Jim were members of the Retreads, a motorcycle group for over 40-year olds. They loved going on group rides which always ended at a restaurant to break bread together. They took several cross-country rides, the longest from Riddle to visit friends in New Hampshire. She and Jim took several Alaskan cruises and travel with family including a trip to New Orleans, where Mildred thoroughly enjoyed a wild airboat ride.
Mildred was an excellent seamstress and made most of her own clothing including formal gowns for Eastern Star, as well as clothing for her four children. She loved doing her fancy work which included counted cross stitch and embroidery, which her children are still enjoying and will continue to cherish. Mildred is survived by her four children and their spouses: Rex and Nancy {Sam) Nichols of Pinetop, AZ; Ira and Janiel Nichols of Phoenix, AZ; Susan and Stan Humiston of LaPine, OR; and Loreli Wright (husband Merle deceased in 2017) of Sheridan, OR. Mildred had nine (9) grandchildren, fourteen (14) great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be graveside only at the Riddle Cemetery Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
