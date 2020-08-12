Millie Mather Sheirls was born at the family homestead on Jackson Creek, above Tiller, in Oregon, on March 30, 1920 to parents were Irvin C. and Alice E. Mather. She passed away July 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles; three infant sisters; her first husband, Ira Brock; their daughter, Theresa Alice (Tessie) Brock; and her second and beloved husband, William (Bud) Sheirls.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey C. Brock and his wife Rose; her stepdaughter, Regina Schmidt and her husband Allen; stepdaughter, Sylvia and David Howell of Glide, Oregon; stepson, Larry Sheirls and his wife Karen of Roseburg, Oregon. She loved all of them as her own. She also has many beloved grandchildren: Colleen, Melissa, Mike, Angela, Daniel, Cassandra, Trista, Jake, Will, and Brandon; also, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many cousins and dear friends.
Millie graduated in 1939 from Days Creek High School in Days Creek, Oregon. She then graduated from Western Beauty College in Portland, Oregon. She started her career as a beautician first in Newport, Oregon, and then worked in Jacksonville, Medford, and Canyonville, Oregon. She also taught at Medford Beauty School in Medford, Oregon. She later did some clerical work until her retirement in 1985.
After her husband Bud’s death in 2000, she volunteered as a Senior Companion. She enjoyed helping and visiting many people in their homes and in the Forest Glen Retirement home.
She was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness and was baptized in 1965. Her faith was very important in her life and she has always been comforted by the Bible’s promise of the resurrection and the coming paradise on Earth and an everlasting perfect life.
A memorial will take place through Zoom on August 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.
