Molly M. Walters, age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 27, 2019, of natural causes.
Molly was born in Roseburg on July 12, 1934. She graduated from Roseburg High School.
Molly married Jack Walters on April 19, 1953. They had been married 35 years when he passed away in 1988.
After their wedding, Molly lived in San Francisco where Jack was stationed with the Navy. They returned to Roseburg where Molly worked as a telephone operator for the phone company, and Jack worked for Umpqua Dairy. Once Molly had children, she enjoyed being a full-time mother and homemaker.
She enjoyed raising roses and gardening with Jack. She loved birds and always fed migrating as well as native species. She was especially fond of her hummingbirds. She lived in Garden Valley for over 50 years.
Molly is the great-granddaughter of the Reverend Robert A. Booth, who was an Oregon Circuit Rider in the late 1800s. Molly has been a member of the Methodist Church in Roseburg for many years.
Molly is survived by her two children: a daughter, Carol Schweiger, her husband Ervin and son Nicholas, and a son, James Walters, his spouse Tricia, and their daughter Mei.
Molly is preceded in death by husband Jack, and parents Edwin and Margaret Booth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Audubon Society or Roseburg’s Fish Food Pantry.
A memorial service will be held on October 25th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg, 1771 W. Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR.
