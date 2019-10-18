Molly M. Walters, age 85, of Roseburg, Obituaries and Death Notices
When: Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 12:00 AM to Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 AM.
Location: Oregon, passed away on July 27, 2019, of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held on October 25th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg, 1771 W. Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Audubon Society or Roseburg’s Fish Food Pantry.
