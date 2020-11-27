Bill, age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, previously of Portland, OR, passed away November 15, 2020. Bill was born October 7, 1939 in Pinckneyville, Illinois to parents Forest and Dorothy Miller. He graduated high school and went on to join the US Navy as a radioman PO2 during the Vietnam War. He became self-employed and ran Rose Lane Auto Repair, retiring after 22 years.
Bill was a member of the VFW and the Stray Angles Car Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and was a private pilot. He was a part of RBG Airport commission.
Bill was born a Southern Baptist and attended Church on the Rise in Roseburg.
Bill is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen Miller; daughter Sherri L. (Miller) Good; sons Thomas and Patricia Miller, Bradley R. Miller and Toni Ross; stepsons, Keith and Angela Kemph and G. Daniel Kemph; sister and their spouses, Sandra and Vinton Salisbury, Linda and Norman (Bud) Shattuck, Brenda and Dave Turner, Mike Kelleher; brothers, Donald and Ollie Miller, Richard and Barbara Miller, O. Frank Miller, Maxine (Miller) Bartlett; grandchildren, Kristofer T. and Robyn Miller, Karrie K. (Miller) and Josh Dishman, Courtney L. Miller, Kathryn M. Miller, Tyler Kemph, Holly Kemph, Chistopher Kemph and J.D. Kemph; great-grandchildren, Wyatt L. Miller, Brysen A. Dishman, Walker R. Miller, Alaina J. Miller, Hunter H. Anderson, Harperlynn L. Anderson; nieces, nephew and cousins: Jeff Salisbury, Pamela Redenour, Kimberly Holloway, Noel Adams Jr., Lori Lynn Henlin, Michael Kelleher Jr., Shannon Wittren, Rachael Christiansen, Michelle Botker, R. Kyle Miller, Shelley Miller (deceased). Marliss J. Miller (wife) and Glenda “Gay” Kelleher (sister) preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg on November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
