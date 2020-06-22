Born September 15, 1936
Myron was the first born to parents Raymond S. and Dorothy A. (Hahn) Mills, in Hollywood, California. Myron was named after a friend of his father, who participated in the Indianapolis 500. Going to “midget” races and listening to the 500 was mandatory. Early on he spent time riding motorcycles in the Mojave Desert. He also raced stock cars, and his first year was selected Rookie of the Year. He graduated from Hollywood High, Winter class, 1955. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served in South Korea for 18 months. Although not present during the “active” conflict, he was stationed near the 38th parallel. In letters home, he told of shots being fired on a regular basis.
Upon returning home, he went to work at a Lockheed Aircraft plant. Through a company program he was selected to attend college and trained as a machinist. Later, he opened his own machine shop. During those years, he became involved in motorcycle racing. For a time, he was an owner, participating at the 500.
In 1969, he married Marilyn Adams, and gained a daughter, Amy. In 1971, son Douglas was born. Shortly after, the family moved to Mammoth Lakes, California. They spent many years in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, running a family owned business. In 1973, Myron became a volunteer firefighter. After selling the business, he joined the department full time, attaining the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. He retired from the department in 1990.
Retirement did not last long. He and Marilyn worked several years for storage unit companies in Southern California.
Myron did maintenance and upkeep and Marilyn did administrative tasks. The company assigned them to low occupancy properties which they cleaned and filled up. They were rewarded with ocean cruises and other perks.
Marilyn passed away in 2002. After visiting family in Roseburg in 2003, he moved here. He brought along his many skills; always growing food and flowers, plus tinkering and puttering.
In 2005, he met and married Janet Dense. She said they were “loving companions, with lives centered around their home, animals, and church family”. He kept busy with “honey-do” projects and worked to make things work. Myron had a “vast knowledge of everything”, according to sister Rosemary. Myron passed away peacefully, at home, under the care of his wife, Janet, and a hospice team.
Myron was also predeceased by his parents, stepfather (Hunter Hancock), Aunt Betty Scott, Uncle Art Hahn, and an especially beloved Grandfather Bart. Survivors include his wife, Janet, sisters, Rosemary (Robert) Davis, and Victoria (David) Hawks, his daughter Amy (Robert) Braueniger, and children, and son Doug (Marshelle) Mills, and children, plus cousins, and nieces and nephews. The family celebrates he entered his heavenly home; and is now walking with Jesus. He will be missed every day.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Roseburg Veteran’s National Cemetery on June 30, 11 a.m.
