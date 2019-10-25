November 5, 1931 – October 15, 2019
A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Myrtle I. Swanson, age 87, of North Bend, OR, will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Myrtle was born on November 5, 1931 in Tillamook, Oregon, to John Simon Plasker and Florence Elizabeth (Kamph) Plasker. She passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Myrtle was born and raised in Tillamook, where she met her lifelong love, Leonard Ralph Swanson. Myrtle and Leonard (Sonny) were married on November 26, 1949 in Tillamook, and settled in Roseburg, raising four children.
The Swanson family made the move to North Bend in 1967, where they built their home and enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and family gatherings. Myrtle was very proud of her family and anyone dropping in for a visit got the grand tour of the picture collection on the family room wall. She loved training her standard poodles, gardening, reading mysteries and staying active. She was devoted to her faith and church.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Dena McDonald of North Bend; son, John Swanson and his wife Peggy of Scottsburg; and son, Ralph Swanson and his wife Bonnie of North Bend. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Myrtle had a radiant smile and a beautiful heart that cancer could not take away. She will be deeply missed. She is now with her husband and son Leonard who preceded her in death.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbooks at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
