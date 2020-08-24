Nancy Ann Fisher passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus early in the morning of August 2, 2020 at the age of 65, following a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born March 11,1955 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Barbara and John Nusbaum, where she grew up and graduated from Arizona State University as a dietician.
During her career, she worked at several different hospitals and clinics in the Western United States where she was loved by both staff and patients. However, once she visited Oregon, she never wanted to leave! She made her home in Roseburg, where she joined the staff at Mercy Medical Center.
Besides her career as a dietician, Nancy enjoyed gardening, crafts, traveling to new places, dances at Buckaroo Barn, giving and attending dinner parties and social gatherings. She was always up for an adventure! Nancy’s beautiful smile, sense of humor, pleasant personality and sincere care for people surrounded her with many friends who along with her family will dearly miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Nusbaum. She is survived by her two brothers and their wives, Rick and Robin Nusbaum and Gary and Susan Nusbaum; two cousins, Pam Metcalfe and Penny Lowry; niece and husband, Kristine and Mark Federico; and great-nephew, Matthew Federico, all of the Phoenix area.
A special thank you to Matt and the nurses at Mercy Medical Center’s ATC for always making room for Nancy when she needed transfusion. Many thanks also to the staff and nurses at Steelhead Oncology for your kindness and friendliness toward Nancy and for always providing excellent care.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be scheduled for a future date.
